KENT — A Kent man charged with rape and kidnapping in connection with a break-in on Sunday is being held in the Portage County jail.

Emmett R. Stevens, 29, of 531 Suzanne Drive, has been charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies.

A woman called 911 on Sunday after a man reportedly broke into her home on Garth Drive in Kent, held her against her will and raped her before fleeing, according to the Kent Police Department.

Stevens is being held in jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond, according to Kent Municipal Court records.