Kenya Prade, who steadfastly maintained her father was wrongly convicted in the 1997 slaying of her mother, Dr. Margo Prade, died Monday.

Prade, one of two daughters of former Akron police captain Douglas Prade — who is serving a life sentence for the slaying — died after a months-long illness, according to a friend’s Facebook post. She had been living in Texas.

Hundreds of people posted condolences on the Facebook page of Kenya Prade’s sister, Sahara, who also has maintained her father’s innocence.

Sahara Prade wrote on her Facebook page Monday, “Thank you for all of your prayers and well wishes. Sadly, my sister passed away this morning. She is no longer suffering and that's the most important thing. Please continue to lift our family with your prayers; most importantly, her children.”

In a 2016 Beacon Journal article, Kenya Prade said that she was a nurse practitioner and living in the Dallas area.

She graduated cum laude from Kent State University's College of Nursing with a bachelor of science degree and as a member of Kappa Alpha Mu honorary nursing society.

In March, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear Douglas Prade's appeal of a decision by the 9th District Court of Appeals in September of last year. The appellate court agreed with a trial court decision that found Prade shouldn't get a new trial.

Douglas Prade was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the 1997 shooting death of his ex-wife inside her van at the parking lot of her Akron medical office.

Brian Howe, one of Douglas Prade's attorneys with the Ohio Innocence Project, said in March that the bite-mark evidence used to convict Prade is "now universally regarded as junk science" and prosecutors admit Prade is not the source of the DNA found on the bite mark.