A parole officer with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting several women on probation whose cases were assigned to him.

According to an indictment dated Friday, Keith R. Cooper, 50, of 4808 King Meadow Trail, Brimfield, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

Cooper is employed by the Adult Parole Authority, part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. JoEllen Smith, a spokesperson for ODRC, said Cooper is still employed by the state but he is on administrative leave.

Streetsboro Police Chief Darrin Powers said his department became involved in the case in 2017 when a woman reported the incident to his department. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Newton Falls Police are also investigating cases, he said.

The indictment is the result of allegations made by several women who were on parole, he said.

Three women are listed in the indictment as victims. The incidents allegedly occurred between June 2016 and July 2017.

Cooper was arraigned in Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty’s courtroom on Monday and released from jail on a 10% of $20,000 bond.

A message left with Cooper’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Police are still investigating Cooper. If you have information about the incidents, contact the Streetsboro Police Department at 330-626-4976, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100, or your local police department.

