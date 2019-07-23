100 Years Ago (1919)



The Review inquired of John P. Hogan, clerk of the city waterworks, whether water consumption had gone up since the state went dry. He answered that there had been an increase in the usage of water, but he attributed it to hot weather and sprinkling rather than prohibition. He did shed some light on the growth of Alliance over the past decade, however, as he shared some figures comparing 1919 with 1909. Hogan, speaking in rounded numbers, stated that 10 years prior there were 2,000 water customers in the city, which had increased to 5,500 in 1919. Receipts for the sale of water were $50,000 in 1909 and had grown to $120,000. The pumpage per day in 1909 was 3,500,000 gallons and that had increased to 7,500,000 in 1919.



Word was received that Harold H. Woodward, whose family lived in the 200 block of South Street, had successfully passed the examination to become a full-fledged pharmacist.



Sgt. Donald F. John, one of first Alliance men to enter into service in the great war, in writing a letter to his parents that he was set to leave France on June 16, noted that he had the honor of visiting a place called Dartenfels (although the correct name is Hartenfels) and an old castle where Martin Luther was said to have lived and made his translation of the Bible. (A portion of the castle was said to have been dedicated as the first Lutheran Church on Oct. 5, 1544.)



Fred Chambers, a Damascus boy who had been under the draft age but spent a year in France engaged in reconstruction work, had returned and told some interesting stories about the ravages of war. He said he had spent some time at Verdun, a city of 35,000 and the seat of war for two years that was surrounded by 15 forts and within a citadel that was sheltered by a natural cliff. He said thousands of German guns were harmless to Verdun, which was the key to France and was never taken by the Germans and that it was the most interesting spot in the war.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Pfc. Charles E. Lemasters, 21, had been awarded the Bronze Star with a "V" device while serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. On Feb. 1, Lemasters, a 1966 graduate of West Branch with the 1st Infantry Division, was serving with a unit at a night defensive position near Lai Khe when the encampment was subjected to vicious enemy mortar barrage followed by massive ground attacks. Realizing that personnel defending the perimeter would rapidly expend their ammunition, he assumed the responsibility for distributing resupplies. With disregard to safety, he maneuvered through the hail of hostile rounds to supply his comrades. When a munitions point was ignited after receiving a direct hit from a mortar round, he assisted in evacuating casualties and was instrumental in saving lives.



Mitzi Mahalia, a Marlington student who was to be a senior in the fall, was at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla, California, working on a project that studied samples from the bottom of an ancient Antarctic lake to find out what, if anything, lived there a few million years ago.