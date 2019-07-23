AKRON

Police seek suspect

in West Hill shooting

Akron police were looking for a 30-year-old Akron man who allegedly shot a 23-old-man in the foot Monday during a fight over a woman.

Detectives signed a felonious assault warrant for Jermarray C. Morrow of North Arlington Street after responding to a call about a shooting on Oakdale Avenue in the city’s West Hill neighborhood.

Morrow is considered armed and dangerous. He is 6-feet-5 and weighs 300 pounds, police said.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said Morrow pulled out a handgun during the fight and shot the man and fled.

Women's Shelter honors

its community partners

The Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties will present the first “No Harm Awards” on Thursday evening.

The event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the shelter at 974 E. Market St. in Akron.

The awards aim to recognize community partners who have helped domestic violence victims rebuild their lives. This year’s honorees will be the Huntington-Akron Foundation, Rennick and Dee Andreoli, Robert Read and his late wife, Judy, and Phil Maynard and the Maynard Foundation.

More than 250 people are signed up to attend.

For more information about the shelter, visit www.hopeandhealingresources.org/

CANTON

Alliance man ordered

to prison for battery

A 29-year-old Alliance man will spend five years in prison for sexually assaulting two women.

Ian T. Scheible pleaded guilty Monday in Stark County Common Pleas Court to two third-degree felony counts of sexual battery. Two rape charges and a single count of gross sexual imposition were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Ty Graham, a Summit County assistant prosecutor, was appointed special prosecutor in the case because staff in the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office know the defendant and one of the victims, said Fred Scott, who heads the criminal division.

Judge Frank Forchione sentenced Scheible to the maximum of five years in prison for one of the sexual battery charges. Another five years was given for the other sexual battery count but it will run at the same time for an overall term of five years.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Parole officer charged

with sexual assaults

A parole officer with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting several women on probation whose cases were assigned to him.

According to an indictment dated Friday, Keith R. Cooper, 50, of Brimfield, was charged with rape, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

Cooper is employed by the Adult Parole Authority, part of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. JoEllen Smith, a spokesperson for ODRC, said Cooper is still employed by the state, but he is on administrative leave.

Three women are listed in the indictment as victims. The incidents allegedly occurred between June 2016 and July 2017.

TWINSBURG

Historical Society starts

fundraising campaign

The Twinsburg Historical Society has launched its campaign to raise funds for improvements at the Moses Roach house on Twinsburg Township Square.

Historical Society President Andy Tomko said the group recently sent out letters asking for donations for the restoration. The fundraising goal is $100,000.

The historical society has two years to make repairs required by the city for the group to maintain ownership of the house.

WOOSTER

Buehler's issues recall

for two salad batches

Buehler’s Fresh Foods has issued a voluntary recall of 205 pounds of Buehler’s Gourmet Pea Salad with Bacon and 360 pounds of Buehler’s Garden Ranch Salad after a "foreign material" was found in one of the ingredients.

"The problem was discovered by establishment employees performing quality control checks during production," the Wooster-based grocery chain said in a news release. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider."

The release didn't say what the foreign material is but said it created "a potential hazard." The release also didn't say what consumers should do if they purchased the product.

The Buehler’s Gourmet Pea Salad with Bacon was produced on July 10 and July 17, and shipped in 10- to 12-pound plastic containers to locations including Medina, Wooster, Green and Canton.

The Buehler’s Garden Ranch Salad was produced on July 10 and July 16, and shipped in 9- to 14.4-ounce plastic containers to the same locations and other stores including Wadsworth, Massillon and Orrville.