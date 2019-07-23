RICHFIELD — The 17th annual Old Fashioned Quilt Fair wll be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Richfield Senior Center, 4410 W. Streetsboro Road. Admission is free.

The theme is “Quilts through the years" and will feature both hand-stitched and machine-made quilts. Participants include individuals as well as quilts from the Little Red Quilt House, Polka Dot Pincushion and Pieces in Time.

The fair includes quilting demonstrations, a cafe, thrift store and raffle. Carole Wooten will speak on “Quilts for the Seasons” at 1 p.m. Sept. 14.

Quilts may be submitted for display between Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 at the center.

For more details, call 330-659-9203.