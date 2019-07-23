Summit County’s jobless rate went up as summer started, but remained below levels from a year ago.

The county rate for June was 4.3 percent, up from 3.5 percent in May while below the 5 percent rate for June 2018, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Akron’s jobless rate was 5 percent last month, up from 4.1 percent in June and down from 5.6 percent a year ago.

The unemployment rate for Cuyahoga Falls was 3.9 percent in June, up from 3.1 percent in May and down from 4.7 percent in June 2018.

The number of people employed in Summit County totaled 262,200 in June, the highest level for the month in 10 years — 263,100 in 2009 — but still far off peak figures for the month since 2000, state figures show.

The county, while recovering, still has not reached the high employment levels hit at the start of the Great Recession.

June employment in Summit County peaked at 282,000 in 2007.

And the number of people with jobs in the county still remains below levels in 2000, when 268,400 people were employed in June.

Unemployment rates last month rose in 86 of Ohio’s 88 counties and fell in two counties.

The low was 2.7 percent in Mercer County, with the high 7.3 percent in Monroe County.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

Ohio had a comparable 4.2 percent unemployment rate in June, with the seasonally adjusted rate at 4 percent.

The U.S. had a 3.8 percent unemployment rate last month, with a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.7 percent.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for June, May and June 2018:

• Cuyahoga County: 4.9, 4.1, 6.1.

• Cleveland: 6.1, 5.1, 7.5.

• Medina County: 4, 3.3, 4.9.

• Portage County: 4.2, 3.3, 4.9.

• Stark County: 4.3, 3.8, 5.1.

• Canton: 5, 4.2, 6.1.

• Wayne County: 3.4, 2.6, 4.

