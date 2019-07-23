Stretch it out: Summer on the Plaza continues with yoga after work from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cascade Plaza in downtown Akron. Relax and unwind from your busy day with free yoga with Akron Yoga & Wellness. If it is raining, yoga will be moved inside to the second floor of Summit Artspace at 140 E. Market St.

Smashing fun: The Summit County Fair continues Wednesday in Tallmadge. There will be rides, food and exhibits, and Wednesday night's highlight is the demolition derby. Admission to the fairgrounds is $7 and $3 for kids ages 2 to 8. For more information, visit summitfair.com.