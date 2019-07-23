WOOSTER — Heavy storms gave way to partly sunny skies and receding floodwaters Monday afternoon as a community-wide cleanup effort got underway.

Floodwaters — which forced evacuations and rescues Sunday evening — began to recede by late Monday morning, Wayne County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Villegas said. Wayne County remained under an areal flood warning until 11:15 a.m.

By mid-afternoon, though, the rain had mostly stopped, and residents and various public safety agencies began to pick up debris left behind by the storm and repair flood damage.

“I’m seeing a lot of folks basically just cleaning up right now,” Villegas said late Monday morning, after he had driven around the county to survey the damage.

The EMA is still evaluating storm damage throughout the county, but so far no serious injuries have been reported, Villegas said. And, he added, much of the storm damage is concentrated in a small band near the south end of Wooster, heading east.

The North Bauer Road area in Wooster was particularly hard-hit, with the Moose Lodge suffering extensive damage. Floodwaters swept away the west-facing wall of the building at about 8 p.m. Sunday night.

No one was inside the lodge, located at 73 N. Bauer Road, at the time because it is closed on Sundays, said member and volunteer bartender Angie Worthington, who has been a member for five years.

“It’s a loss, so far,” Worthington said. “We’re praying for the best.”

The Wooster Division of Fire was on the scene Monday morning to assess damage. Worthington said they won’t know much more until they speak to their insurance policy holder and Moose International. There is no single owner of the property since the lodge is owned by its members.

The lodge, which has about 170 members, still plans to host its annual Brother in Need Poker Run on Saturday. The proceeds from that event will benefit the Bogavich family, which lost three children in a house fire in Jeromesville on July 15.

Waste Management, which has a facility near the Moose Lodge on North Bauer Road, was also dealing with storm damage Monday morning, and an AEP truck was stuck in floodwaters nearby, EMA deputy director Barb Pittard said.

The damage throughout the area comes on the heels of a line of storms that dumped an estimated five inches of rain from Sunday evening through Monday morning, Villegas said. He added that no particular creek caused the majority of flooding. Rather, waters rose so quickly throughout the southern portion of the county because the heavy rains fell in such a short time span.

“We got doused,” Villegas said.

And throughout the night, emergency personnel from across Wayne County, and from at least four other counties, assisted to make for a successful operation, Villegas said.

“It was very smooth,” he said. "... People just jumped right in and helped out. It was a very good feeling for me, to be quite honest.”

The EMA also coordinated with the Lake Erie/Heartland chapter of the American Red Cross to set up a shelter at Grace Church on Burbank Road for anyone displaced by the flooding.

The heavy storms also closed roads throughout the county as water levels rose on low-lying roadways.

As of Monday afternoon, the Wayne County Engineer’s Office reported the following road closures: Prairie Lane (County Road 176) between the city of Wooster and state Route 83 South; Valley Road (County Road 228) between state Route 226 and Moreland Road; Deerfield Avenue (County Road 103) between state Route 241 and Fahrni Road; and Elton Road (County Road 424) between state Route 242 and the county line.

The county also reported high water in the following areas: Warwick Road (County Road 116) between state Route 94 and Porr Road; Friendsville Road (County Road 6) at the county line; Hackett Road (County Road 188) between SR 94 and West Lebanon Road; and West Lebanon Road (County Road 105) between Jericho and Hackett roads.

Meanwhile, Holmes County seems to have been spared the severe weather this weekend. Holmes County Emergency Management Director Gary Mellor said Holmes County has been lucky so far when it comes to water from the latest round of rains to hit the area.

“Things are well throughout the county,” Mellor said. He added that, as of Monday afternoon, Holmes County had not seen any residual flooding from southern Wayne County.

“A lot of that water went towards Ashland County,” he said. "... With the amount of water they had in Wayne County, we should have had some by now, and we have not. We’re all scratching our heads trying to figure out where all that water went or where it’s going.”

So, Mellor said, the Holmes County EMA will continue to monitor the weather, and any residual flooding. And when the time comes, he said, Holmes County also will assist in the Wayne County cleanup process.

“The recovery process in some of those areas is going to take some time,” he said. “Once we find out where we’re at, we’ll be able to help our neighbors to the north, and go from there.”

The entire region should be in for a break from the extreme weather, with the NWS predicting sunny skies and a high near 75 on Tuesday.

Reporter Jack Rooney can be reached at 330-287-1645 or jrooney@the-daily-record.com. He is on Twitter at twitter.com/RooneyReports. Reporters Kristin Hohman and Kevin Lynch contributed to this story.