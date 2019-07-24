Four members of an Akron-area family were hurt in a small plane crash last week in New York.

Area doctor David Scott, 50, was piloting the Piper PA-46. His passengers were his wife, Tara, 50, also a doctor, and two of their children — Jocelyn, 20, and Ryan, 17.

All suffered injuries, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. Their medical conditions were not known Wednesday.

The plane crashed Friday in Dutchess County near Poughkeepsie, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said.

Knudson said the pilot reported to air traffic control he was running out of fuel and was diverting to Hudson Valley Regional Airport. The plane crashed about three-quarters of a mile east of the airport in “heavily wooded terrain,” Knudson said.

The plane — which had been headed to North Central State Airport in Providence County, Rhode Island — crashed around 2:30 p.m., according to Federal Aviation Administration information obtained by news outlets. The plane took off from Akron Executive Airport (formerly Akron Fulton International Airport).

Firefighters extricated David Scott from the wreckage, and he was taken by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, according to the Daily Freeman newspaper. He was in intensive care, the newspaper reported on its website Saturday.

Tara Scott and her daughter, Jocelyn, were taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, the Daily Freeman reported. Tara Scott was discharged, and Jocelyn Scott remained in intensive care, the newspaper reported Saturday.

The third passenger, Ryan Scott, was taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie and admitted, the newspaper said.