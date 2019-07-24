An Akron man with a history of domestic violence convictions has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally having five firearms and ammunition.

Thomas Piispanen, 31, was indicted on one count of being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.

Authorities accused him of possessing a Bersa 9 mm pistol, H&K .40-caliber pistol, Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol, IO .762-caliber rifle, a Ruger .380-caliber pistol and ammunition on Feb. 20. He was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition because of a 2007 conviction in Massillon Municipal Court for domestic violence and a 2011 conviction in Massillon Municipal Court for domestic violence.

“People who hurt their spouses or partners are not allowed to have a firearm, and we are committed to prosecuting those abusers who ignore the law,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a prepared statement.

The indictment followed an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, New Franklin police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.