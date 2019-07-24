Fifty years after the Apollo 11 moon landing, the National Museum of Psychology at the University of Akron is hosting screenings Thursday of Smithsonian Channel’s "The Day We Walked on the Moon!”

The film will be shown every hour from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. at the museum, which opened last year on the UA campus, and showcases the largest collection of psychological material of its kind in the world.

The museum is at 73 S College St., at the corner of Mill St. Regular rates to tour the National Museum of Psychology apply; all UA students, faculty and staff always receive free admission with a valid Zip Card. For more information on the museum, go to https://www.uakron.edu/chp/museum.

The film – which includes the reflections of Michael Collins, who was command module pilot, members of mission control, the children of Apollo II astronauts Neil Armstrong (the first person to walk on the moon) and Buzz Aldrin (who followed Armstrong about 20 minutes later), pop culture notables and others – is being screened in 50 Smithsonian Institution-affiliated museums across the country, including the UA museum, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.