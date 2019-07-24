Akron is the 10th-best city in America for retirees, according to SeniorAdvice.com, an outfit that identifies itself as “a leading online information resource and advocacy group for seniors and their caregivers.”

Among other things, they love our location:

“Less than a mile south of Cleveland and Lake Erie, Akron is one of the most affordable cities on our list.”

Perhaps I'm ready for a caregiver myself, because I was under the impression that we are a bit farther south than that.

But this group says it came to its conclusions after “an extensive study performed on every city in the United States.” So who am I to question the findings?

I just worry that people who move to Akron in retirement won't enjoy living that close to the lake when the cold winter winds begin to blow.

Oberlin beaters

A publicist for the University of Akron's law school read with extra interest my column about the arrogant, ignorant officials at Oberlin College who were hit with the biggest defamation award in Ohio history after they falsely accused the owners of a fifth-generation bakery of being racists.

“In your (admirable) piece about the Oberlin College lawsuit,” wrote Pat Gallagher, “you mentioned that the Gibson family's team of eight lawyers bested the 11 representing Oberlin. Here is a hometown fact: Of the Gibsons' eight lawyers, five were trial attorneys, and all five were graduates of the University of Akron School of Law.”

Take a bow Lee Plakas (class of 1976), Brandon McHugh ('16) and Jeananne M. Ayoub ('18) from the firm Tzangas Plakas Mannos, and Owen Rarric ('02) and Matthew Onest ('11) from Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty.

And speaking of that landmark case, the judge recently awarded the plaintiffs $6,271,395 in attorney fees and another $294,136.79 in litigation expenses.

God forbid we round off that last 79 cents.

Acknowledge this

John Durkos of Stow applauded (figuratively speaking) when he read a complaint in one of my columns about people who click “reply to all” in large email groups when responding with something worthless, such "Thanks for the info."

Says Durkos: “There's another email issue that's annoying.

“In my job [marketing highway-safety products], very frequently I am exchanging emails with government folks — state Departments of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

“There is a high-ranking government official who I communicate with three or four times a month. It never fails, no matter if the email is of high importance or just trivial, that I get his email with a request for read receipt [a request to acknowledge that the recipient has read the email].

“WHY is it ALWAYS so important for him to know I read his stinkin’ email?

“When the box appears to select 'yes' or 'no' to let him know whether I read it, sometimes I select 'no.' "

Great minds think alike. I usually click “no” before I send my return message just to mess with the self-absorbed sender.

For hire

Our history maven, Mark J. Price, spends an absurd amount of time looking through dusty archives for fun stuff for his “This Place, This Time” column, which runs every Monday.

It was during one of those forays that he happened across this amusing item, which he shared with his second-favorite columnist.

It was an advertisement in the July 6, 1935, edition of the Beacon. I guess you could say it was a forerunner of the long-running “Miss One-Day Garages” ad campaign mounted half a century later.

A company located at 669 E. Exchange St. in Akron headlined its ad, “Stained Wood Shingles.” It offered: “Garage materials. Finest quality. Lowest prices in Akron. Expert contractors furnished to build if desired.”

Name of the company: Yoho & Hooker Lumber Co.

Which isn't as amusing as when the Cleveland Browns employed a wide receiver named Fair Hooker, but amusing nonetheless.

Bob Dyer can be reached at 330-996-3580 or bdyer@thebeaconjournal.com. He also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bob.dyer.31