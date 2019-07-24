ENERGY

Deal struck to transfer

nuclear unit oversight

FirstEnergy Corp. has signed a nonbinding agreement that would transfer the responsibility for Three Mile Island Unit-2 in Pennsylvania to EnergySolutions Inc., a company that specializes in nuclear plant decommissioning and waste disposal.

The unit, near Harrisburg, sustained a partial reactor meltdown in March 1979 from equipment failure compounded by human error and is considered the most serious nuclear accident in U.S. history. Akron-based FirstEnergy did not own the reactor at that time.

EnergySolutions, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has signed a term sheet with FirstEnergy to negotiate the transfer.

Unit-2 has been in a safe and stable storage condition for the last 26 years under the oversight of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The unit no longer contains nuclear fuel. The remaining decommissioning work, once approved, will result in complete dismantlement and removal of all nuclear waste, the company said.

MANUFACTURING

Road grants approved

for Hendrickson facility

The Ohio Controlling Board has approved $712,000 in Roadwork Development Grants to the village for the Hendrickson USA facility under construction in Navarre.

The grants are awarded for road improvements for projects that create or retain jobs; a two-lane, 676-foot stretch is planned for the about $1.1 million street extension.

Suspension systems and components for tractor-trailers will be manufactured in the 180,000-square-foot facility, which is an expansion of Hendrickson’s Canton operation. As many as 300 new jobs are expected as a result of the expansion.

DELIVERIES

DoorDash to revamp

its policies for tipping

Following a report critical of how DoorDash doles out tips to its delivery staff, the chief executive of the San Francisco-based food-delivery company said it will make major changes to its tipping policy that had been, in effect, cutting its employees out from many of their tips.

Tony Xu, DoorDash’s CEO, said on Twitter late Tuesday that his company would ensure that its employees, called “Dashers,” will soon see their earnings “increase by the exact amount a customer tips on every order,” instead of using tips to subsidize those employees’ base pay levels.

AVIATION

Boeing CEO may pause

production of 737 Max

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the company will consider temporarily shutting down production of the 737 Max if the plane's return is significantly delayed beyond the company's October forecast.

The Max has been been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

Boeing reported Wednesday that it suffered its biggest quarterly loss in at least two decades, nearly $3 billion, as it absorbed financial damage caused by the Max.

The company said last week that it expects the Max to resume flying early in the fourth quarter.