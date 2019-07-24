FirstEnergy Corp has signed a non-binding agreement that would transfer the responsibility for Three Mile Island Unit-2 in Pennsylvania to EnergySolutions Inc., a company that specializes in nuclear plant decommissioning and waste disposal.

The unit, near Harrisburg, sustained a partial reactor meltdown in March 1979 from equipment failure compounded by human error and is considered the most serious nuclear accident in U.S. history. Akron-based FirstEnergy did not own the reactor at that time.

EnergySolutions, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has signed a term sheet with FirstEnergy to negotiate the transfer.

Unit-2 has been in a safe and stable storage condition known as “Post Defueling Monitored Storage” for the last 26 years under the oversight of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, EnergySolutions said.

The unit no longer contains nuclear fuel.

The remaining decommissioning work, once approved, will result in complete dismantlement and removal of all nuclear waste, the company said.

“We are looking forward to working with FirstEnergy to acquire the asset and to safely complete the decommissioning of this site,” Ken Robuck, EnergySolutions president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

The agreement, once finalized, will transfer the plant, property, nuclear decommissioning trust and plant license as well as the responsibility for decommissioning to EnergySolutions, Charles Jones, FirstEnergy CEO, said in an earnings conference call Wednesday with industry analysts.

FirstEnergy acquired the non-operating plant in the 2001 merger with GPU, Jones said. The agreement with EnergySolutions requires numerous regulatory approvals, Jones said.