A group of 21 nominees has been selected to become the fourth class of Leadership Akron's Diversity on Board program.

Diversity on Board, presented in collaboration with United Way of Summit County, provides leadership development, education, and board matching services to advance minority representation on nonprofit and public boards.

Members of the 2019-20 class and their associated community entities:

Rana Amawi, Cleveland Clinic Akron General; Whittney Brandon, Signet Jewelers; Tara Costa-Martin, FirstEnergy Corp.; Gabrielle Daniel, Rubber Division ACS; Glenn Daniels II, Mid-West Forge;

Marion Foster, Summit County Children Services; Taranna Francisco, Summit County Children Services; Hanne-Lore Gambrell, Brouse McDowell LPA; Devy Grant, Huntington National Bank; Rosemary Hickin, Summa Health;

Ammar Husein, Premium New York Style Pizza; Toni Johnson, Akron Urban League; Andrew Leask, United Way of Summit County; Rhonda Mallard, Summit DD; Kendra McMichael, FirstEnergy Corp.;

Maria Moses, FirstEnergy Corp.; Vickie Person, Akron Urban League; Janice Radl, Akron-Summit County Public Library; Christa Smith, Summa Health; Shaleeta Smith, Summit County Public Health; and Amy Wynn, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

In 2014, using the framework from United Way’s Project Blueprint, Leadership Akron and United Way redesigned the program as Diversity on Board. In addition to Diversity on Board, Leadership Akron also offers its Signature Program, Junior Leadership Akron, NEXT, and other Community Leadership Institutes. For more information, visit leadershipakron.org.