NEW FRANKLIN — A 5-year-old boy who is suffering from a mystery illness was sworn in as a city police officer, given a badge and rode around on patrol Tuesday to fulfill a wish through A Special Wish Cleveland Chapter, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

C.J. Lieb, who had a bone marrow transplant last year, dreams of becoming a police officer when he grows up. He turned on the flashing lights, honked a police horn and made several stops at local businesses, the television station said.

"You don't want to take your children for granted, and enjoy every minute of it with them," Officer Jason Tirbovich, who served as C.J.'s partner for the day, told the station. "He's going to make a good New Franklin police officer someday hopefully."

