Springfield Township police are looking for an Akron man accused of threatening to kill several people and detonating a device outside an Ambre Drive home Saturday.

Brian Matthew Capien, 39, is facing charges of possession and use of an explosive device, aggravated menacing, stalking and inducing panic.

Police accused him of using his cellphone to leave a voicemail threatening to kill several individuals at the home and that he "had something for them." Sgt. Eric East said the incident apparently involves an ex-girlfriend and their relationship.

Capien rode a bicycle to the home. He was spotted by the residents, who were outside, and then was accused of igniting a homemade pipe bomb and fleeing the scene, East said. The device detonated but didn't cause injuries or significant damage.

"Who knows what would have happened if they weren’t outside and they didn’t see him?" East said. "Kind of lucky that way."

Capien should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Springfield Township police at 330-784-1609.

