Family fare

Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" will be shown at 1 p.m. Thursday at Akron-Summit County Public Library in downtown Akron. The free showing will be in the auditorium.

Puppets and a movie

There will be a free movie and puppet show at 8 p.m. Friday in Copley Community Park. The Great Lakes National Puppet Theater's production of "Rumpelstiltskin" will be staged from 8 to 8:30 p.m. The movie "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" starts at dusk. There will also be hot dogs, popcorn and drinks.

Happy anniversary

The Ellet branch library will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 1 p.m. Saturday with free concerts on the lawn. The library is at 2470 E. Market St. in Akron.

Critter carnival

The Akron Zoo will host a Carnival of Tails starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event will feature carnival food, games and prizes. The activity is included with regular zoo admission. There will be a bounce house, carnival games, stilt walkers, music, magicians, face painting and costumed characters.

Strike up the tubas

The 20th annual TubaSummer will be at 7 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature songs performed by tuba, sousaphone, baritone and euphonium musicians from throughout Northeast Ohio. The free outdoor concert will be on the lawn outside Guzzetta Hall at the University of Akron.

Cue the audience

Lock 3 Park will show the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Saturday night. Akron Pride Festival's Drag Crawl Kings & Queens will be held before the movie at 9:30 p.m. The event is for those ages 18 or older.

— Craig Webb