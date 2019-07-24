A plumber using a blow torch at Seven Stories East condominiums accidentally sparked a fire that spread through a vent in the Ellet highrise Wednesday morning, a resident said.

Residents were evacuated about 10:45 a.m. and no one from the 156-unit building was injured.

Akron police blocked off part of East Market Street in Ellet after firefighters arrived. By 11:55 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control, said Lt. Sierjie Lash. The road has since reopened.

Firefighters are still assessing damage and determining how many residents would be displaced.

Chuck Rife, treasurer of the condominium's association, said the plumber apparently was the first to call for help.