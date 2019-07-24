Christmas spirit: To celebrate the halfway mark to Christmas, the Great Lakes Brewing Co. will host its Christmas Ale in July party on Thursday. Santa will be on hand, along with a 4 p.m. pig roast and of, course, Christmas Ale. The brewery is at 2516 Market Ave. in Cleveland. For more, visit greatlakesbrewing.com.

Country concert: Country music fans will converge on Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls for a 7 p.m. concert. The lineup includes Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes. For more information, go to livenation.com.

Ready set go: Things get revved up Thursday night at the Summit County Fair in Tallmadge. The drag racing competitions are set to begin at 7 p.m. For more information, go to summitfair.com.