WOOSTER — Laura Testrake started an Instagram account dedicated to her family’s dog Hank just last week and he’s already hit celebrity status.

Testrake saw ABC’s “Good Morning America” highlight cute dogs and decided to tag the morning news program as well as anchor Ginger Zee in a video of her husband Dr. Matthew Testrake, a podiatrist at Cleveland Clinic, holding their dog Hank, a 7-year-old Goldendoodle, and dancing to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

A representative for GMA reached out on Monday morning and right after, Testrake’s video was being played on television.

“The kids always think it’s funny when my husband picks Hank up because he is so large. We were watching my sister’s wedding video and singing when Matt came around the corner with Hank dancing. I just thought it was too funny not to share,” Testrake said.

She added, “I would say Hank is not partial to Ed Sheeran as he enjoys many genres.”

Hank was treated to a pup cup at Starbucks to celebrate his newfound celebrity. When he’s not dancing to Ed Sheeran, Hank, known around the house as Hank the Tank, enjoys car rides, being with people, food and sleeping. He even loves dressing up with Testrake’s children, 6-year-old Luke and 3-year-old Lillian.

His only downfall, according to Testrake, is his preference for “people food” and will counter surf to grab just about anything.

“He’s a big puppy, an 80-pound dog who thinks he is a 10-pound lap dog,” Testrake said. “We would love to go through the training for him to be a therapy dog because he has such a great personality and temperament and definitely brings joy to anyone that he meets.”

