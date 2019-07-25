Avon Brewing Co. plans to open a new brewery and taproom at the renovated Medina Farmers Exchange Co. building in Medina.

The brewery will be called the Medina Brewing Co.

"We look forward to bringing some of our craft to their city and just be a part of who they are and what we feel to be a beautiful little town," co-founder Mathias Hauck said Thursday. "We're excited about it."

The 40,000-square-foot Medina Farmers Exchange building, which is more than 100 years old, is being converted into restaurant and retail space, along with 33 market-rate apartments on the upper floors. It's located at 320 S. Court St.

Last year, the Ohio Development Services Agency awarded $545,000 in tax credits for the $5.5 million project. It's the first Medina project to receive historic preservation tax credits.

The owners of PJ Marley's Restaurant & Pub already have announced plans to open the Carnivore Restaurant and a coffee/pastry shop at the building. T.L. Keller Meats also is opening a butcher shop there.

Medina Brewing will feature a five-barrel Portland Kettle Works brewing system and a beer hall-style setup similar to Masthead Brewing in Cleveland. Unlike Avon Brewing, the new location won't serve food.

The Medina brewery will make exclusive beers for the location, as well as feature some favorites from Avon.

Hauck said the family-operated brewery wasn't looking to expand, but was persuaded by the developers, including real estate developer Charles R. Marshall, to open there.

"They came to us about nine months ago and wanted us to think about moving into their facility," he said. "We said no. They came back six months ago and we said no. They came back four months ago."

That's when Hauck and the other partners decided to visit Medina and the new development.

"We really fell in love with Medina and the project," he said. "This is a place where people want to be and be part of downtown. ... Very welcoming across the board. It's a really good fit for us as a family to move into a city that is very family-oriented and close knit and bring what we did with Avon into Medina."

Medina Brewing hopes to open in December.

Avon Brewing opened in the fall of 2016. It has brewed contract at other breweries but is in the process of launching its own brewing system.

The Medina Brewing Co. is the second new brewery project to be announced in the city this month. Franklin Brewing Co. plans to relocate this fall from Elyria to the Foundry Social, a 30,000-square-foot entertainment complex anchored by High Voltage Indoor Karting and located at 333 Foundry St. Planted Flag Brewing also is in the process of building a 10-barrel brewpub at 3594 Pearl Road in Medina Township.

Medina and Franklin will join Lager Heads Brewing and Wrecking Crew Brew Works in the city.

"We're happy to be part of it," Hauck said about the craft beer scene in the community.