Joe Biden is the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump in Ohio right now, a new poll shows.

The former vice president tops Trump by 8 points, 50 percent to 42 percent, in a survey released today by Quinnipiac University.

However, several other Democrats are essentially tied with the GOP president, the survey shows:

• Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders comes within 1 percentage point, with 45 percent to Trump's 46 percent.

• Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren matches Sanders, trailing Trump 46 percent to 45 percent.

• California Sen. Kamala Harris ties Trump at 44 percent.

• South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has an identical outcome, matching Trump at 44 percent.

• New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker comes within a point of Trump, 44 percent to 43 percent.

Trump won Ohio by more than 8 points in 2016.

“Former Vice President Joseph Biden calls himself a blue-collar guy. With Ohio certainly a blue-collar state, it is no surprise he is the Democrat who runs best against President Donald Trump and is solidly ahead in the Democratic primary in the Buckeye State,” said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a release.

“Biden runs best against President Trump in every Quinnipiac University state poll so far. To get re-elected, Trump will need to win the industrial Midwest. Ohio certainly is key to that plan.”

Biden is taking 10 percent of the Ohio GOP vote and winning among independents 55 percent to 32 percent, the poll found.

Following the same pattern as the 2016 race, Trump is winning among white men and by double digits among whites with no college degree.

While 58 percent of Ohioans say they are better off financially than in 2016, Trump still wins job approval from 43 percent of Ohio voters, compared to 52 percent who disapprove — virtually the same outcome as when Quinnipiac last polled Ohio, in June 2018.

Biden is the clear leader among Ohio Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, although his 31 percent is far from a majority.

Harris and Sanders have 14 percent each, Warren nets 13 percent while Buttigieg receives 6 percent. Another eight Dem hopefuls, including Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan, check in at 1 percent and 12 more candidates each wind up with less than 1 percent.

“Vice President Biden’s blue-collar roots aren’t necessarily the key to his success. It’s his half century in Democratic politics and almost universal name recognition,” Brown said.

“After all, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is the only native Buckeye in the crowded Democratic pack, yet he is polling at just 1 percent. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also is getting little help from his status as a neighbor.

“The other three coastal candidates — Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris — are not getting any"

The telephone poll from July 17 through Monday by the Connecticut university of 1,431 Ohio voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points over all, while the sample of 556 Democrats and independent voters leaning Democratic has an error margin of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.