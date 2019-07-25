EVENTS

Women's lunch forum

to focus on transitions

Athena Akron Inc., a nonprofit providing leadership support, development and education for local women leaders, will present the luncheon forum “Transitions: Moving Up, Moving Over, Moving Out” at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at Portage Country Club.

Presenters include Sharlonda Harvey of US Foods Inc., Pamela Kiltau of RW Baird, Jolene Lane of the University of Akron and Nancy Ray, a retired executive. Cost is $35 for members ($25 for member-accompanied guest) and $45 for nonmembers. For reservations or more information, go to www.athenaakron.org.

Morning Buzz series

to examine downtown

The Greater Akron Chamber's Morning Buzz breakfast series will feature Kimberly Beckett presenting “Make it to Main: Be a Part of Akron's Progress and Transformation” on Aug. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn Akron, 1307 E. Market St.

Kimberly is the director of business relations at Downtown Akron Partnership.

Business connections, registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m., and the program will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Cost is $25 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Go to www.greaterakronchamber.org to register or call 330-376-5550.

ONLINE RETAIL

Amazon profits decrease

during second quarter

Amazon's ramped-up investments into speedier delivery for its Prime customers squeezed second-quarter profits.

The Seattle company — which earlier this week confirmed plans to involve Akron's former Rolling Acres Mall site and a smaller Mogadore facility in its growth and distribution strategy — says profits for the three-month period ended June 30 was $2.62 billion, or $5.22 per share. That compares with $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $5.56 per share, according to FactSet.

Amazon had pledged to spend $800 million in the second quarter to move to one-day delivery from two-day delivery for its Prime members who pay $119 a year. The service is now available on more than 10 million items.

REAL ESTATE

30-year mortgage rate

nears three-year low

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, edging toward three-year lows amid signals from Federal Reserve officials that they could cut their benchmark interest rate at their meeting next week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the key 30-year mortgage dipped to 3.75% from 3.81% last week. Those are historically low levels for the 30-year rate, which a year ago stood at 4.54%.