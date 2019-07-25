COLUMBUS — A federal appeals court Thursday upheld a lower court ruling ordering the state of Ohio to pay Planned Parenthood nearly $400,000 in attorney fees from a 2004 lawsuit challenging a state law that unsuccessfully tried to limit use of the morning-after pill for inducing abortions.

Planned Parenthood won a preliminary injunction preventing the law from being enforced during more than a decade of litigation. The parties ultimately agreed to dismiss the lawsuit in 2016, after the Food and Drug Administration changed prescription guidelines for physicians, rendering the dispute moot.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati agreed with District Court Judge Susan J. Dlott, who found Planned Parenthood met the criteria of “prevailing party” that are needed to collect attorney fees from its opponent.

“Planned Parenthood easily meets this court’s requirement … that a preliminary injunction warrants the award of attorneys’ fees only if it ‘represents an unambiguous indication of probable success on the merits’,” Circuit Judge Martha Craig Daughtrey wrote in a 19-page ruling released Thursday.

Attorneys for the state had argued Planned Parenthood did not meet the prevailing party status contending that the preliminary injunction had “no preclusive effect in the continuing litigation.”

Attorney General Dave Yost plans to appeal the decision. “I disagree with the 6th Circuit’s ruling. Planned Parenthood is not entitled to fees in a case where it dropped its own case and walked away with nothing. We will seek further review,” he said.

Cincinnati attorney Jennifer L. Branch, who represented Planned Parenthood in the case, could not be reached for comment. But critics of Republicans who enacted abortion restrictions, only to see them rejected by federal judges, say GOP officials are wasting Ohio taxpayers' money.

Planned Parenthood filed the lawsuit following passage of a state law that would have limited physicians’ prescribing options of RU-486, or mifepristone, in accordance with federal guidelines. They allowed use of the drug through 49 days following a woman’s last menstrual cycle.

At the time, many physicians were going beyond that limit limits based on “newer, evidenced-based protocol” that allowed the drug’s usage through 69 days. Such "off-label" protocols are standard medical practice and often protected under state law.

The case ultimately was resolved when federal regulators later were updated their guidelines to reflect the newer standard.