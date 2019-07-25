Celebration of summer



The community is invited to a free celebration of summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cambridge City Park, pavilions 3 and 4.



This is a time for families and community members to come together and enjoy some outdoor activities.



Cambridge Police Department, Cambridge Fire department, Guernsey County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will all be on hand to meet and greet those in attendance. Yard games, table and board games, face painting, pizza and drinks will also be provided.



Children must be accompanied by an adult.



Cambridge Main Street Fall Festival to feature Paw Patrol and PJ Masks



CAMBRIDGE — Downtown Cambridge will be bustling Sept. 28 as Cambridge Main Street hosts its fall festival.



"We will feature the Pump It Up Kids Zone featuring bounce houses, face painting, putt putt golf and more for the kids," stated Sarah Scrudders, chairman of the event. Admission to the Pump It Up Zone is $15 and also includes the opportunity to visit Paw Patrol and PJ Masks who will be in town from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Enjoy lunch downtown and be sure to visit select merchants to do a little shopping for fall décor or the upcoming holiday season. Various vendors will be on hand to purchase fall décor, jewelry and more. There is something for everyone and we invite everyone to participate. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com or at the Cambridge Main Street office.



Tickets are required to visit Paw Patrol/PJ Masks and to enter the Pump it Up Zone. For more information, contact Mary Beth Sills, executive director, at 740-439-2238.