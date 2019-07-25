ALLIANCE — What is a dentist’s favorite hymn? “Crown Him With Many Crowns.”

Some churches use the signs out front to simply announce service times. Others use them as an opportunity to make a point or get a laugh. Pastor Josh Smith at First Baptist Church has done both since taking the reins of the church’s digital sign last fall.

Smith came on as a preaching pastor in November 2017 and became the full-time pastor in February 2018. He previously spent time as a youth pastor and associate pastor at Science Hill Community Church and as chaplain at Alliance Community Hospital.

“I think he’s done a great job so far,” said Kim Holbrook, chair of the publicity committee and director of the handbell choir at First Baptist. “He’s brought a breath of fresh air to the church. He’s young, he’s enthusiastic, he loves what he’s doing and it shows.”

The young pastor, who is known for his sense of humor, admits one of his favorite parts of his job is now coming up with ideas for the church sign that grab people’s attention.

Smith began in November with “Does life stink? We have a pew for you.” He said people thought it was funny so he followed it up with “Get a hot fudge sundae next door. Get a zero calorie guilt free Sunday here” (speaking about their neighbor Dairy Queen).

“The reaction kept building. It got people talking,” Smith recalled.

“Be salt and light, not salty and lit.”

“You can’t live on Panera bread alone, but on every word that God speaks.”

“For Lent this year, give up not going to church.”

“A dam holds back water. It is not God’s last name.”

“Maury Povich has the results ... God IS your Heavenly Father.”

In the beginning, the sign was just used for messages. Then he discovered pictures would work and since has been using Internet memes — humorous images that spread rapidly by Internet users.

The first idea he had to use a meme shows an image of rapper Drake and he wondered if it would show up on the sign.

“I just uploaded the picture to the cloud and I walked out there and was like, oh my gosh, it shows up clear as day. This opens up a whole new world of opportunity,” he recalled. “So once I saw the picture would show up wonderfully, that’s when I really pressed into the meme.”

His memes have included everything from Justin Timberlake to “Game of Thrones” and his personal favorite, Andy Bernard, a character from “The Office.” Smith said he Googles meme templates to find a popular one and then thinks up something relevant to church.

“I think what would be current and applicable now or just timelessly funny,” he said.

While it’s been a mostly positive reaction, Smith said not everyone gets some of the pop culture references.

“I try to keep it somewhat general enough to where people will understand,” he said.

The church sign has made its way online as well, being posted on social media and now having its own Instagram account (@thatbaptistchurchsign) as a way to engage the younger generations — known as the millennials and the screeners. Holbrook helps share it online, posting photos of the latest sign on the church’s Facebook and sometimes on Twitter.

“I think it’s a great marketing tool,” Holbrook said. “I think it draws a lot of interest. We’ve had visitors who have come into the church and said they came specifically because they were amused by the sign.”

One sign even went viral online, being picked up using a hashtag (#churchsigns) and getting chosen as featured church sign for the week of Christmas. The sign was even retweeted by the Christian band Crowder, which helped it go viral.

“It was a fun 15 minutes,” Smith said.

That sign was also one of the more controversial signs, featuring a cartoon graphic of Jesus with the text “We’re gonna party like it’s my birthday!” Smith said it was polarizing with people viewing it either as funny or being offended because they thought it was putting words in Jesus’ mouth that he wouldn’t say. Either way, he said it got people talking.

“The fact of the matter is when it is something that is not necessarily controversial but kind of pushing the envelope, it has really just started a conversation where there are a lot of people talking about Jesus, about the Bible, (asking) is this scriptural, is this appropriate, is this fill-in-the-blank? Really it started a conversation,” he explained. “What I think is the point of the sign and the point of what I’m trying to do, it’s starting a conversation; it’s getting people engaged in the talk of faith, of Jesus, of scripture, and that is what I’d hoped it would be. First, it was intended to be a laugh, which I think it accomplished, and after that it just became more.”

The sign also gives Smith an outlet for his personality and sense of humor. He admitted he isn’t the typical pastor, recalling when he did his ordination one of the evaluations said he didn’t fit the traditional model of what people think of when they think of a pastor.

“At first I was kind of bummed about that, but then I thought that’s a really good thing,” he said. “It’s been fun and really a way to embrace your own personality but also for the good of the church, the good of the general public even. I’ve found a way to embrace that side of who I am with the sign.”

Smith does have a litmus test before he loads a new message to the church sign though — his wife, Chrissy.

“She’s usually my gauge. I’ll send it to her and ask is this too edgy; is this too divisive, and she’ll let me know,” he said. “If I get back the cry laughing emoji or a ‘bahahahaha,’ I know it’s good to go.”

First Baptist Church is at 1659 W. State St. in Alliance. For more information about the church, visit www.fbcalliance.com.