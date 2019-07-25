Police cars with lights and sirens drove from the University of Akron campus to the Summit County Fairgrounds on Thursday.

They weren’t responding to an emergency but escorting dozens of local children to the Summit County Fair as part of the third annual Carnival with a Cop.

A group of 70 children from Summit County-area schools, including Akron, Coventry, Fairlawn and Green, took part in the day, sponsored by the Christmas with a Cop program.

Officers came from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Akron, Akron, Fairlawn, Copley, Lakemore and Summa police departments.

The children who are selected for the day wouldn’t typically have the opportunity to get to the fair, for financial or other reasons, said Summit County Sheriff’s Office inspector Bill Holland.

Each child was able to attend the fair and get a ride pass, lunch and a backpack full of school supplies.

The day was made possible through several donations: ride passes from Lisko Family Amusements, lunch from Bush Concessions, 85 orange safety shirts from Young’s Screenprinting, school supplies and backpacks from Target and admission from the Summit County Fair Board, along with some private donations.

The fair continues through Sunday at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Road, Tallmadge. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. The midway rides will be shut down for one hour each day for a safety break.

General admission unless otherwise noted is $7 for ages 9 or older and $3 for ages 2-8. An all-day ride pass is $15.

Parking is free.

Some highlights for the remaining days include:

• Friday: Bring a canned or boxed item to the fair to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank until 3 p.m. and receive admission for $3. Tractor pulls will take place in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $8 for ages 3 and up. Rides and concessions will open at noon, with rides open until 11 p.m.

• Saturday: Tractor pulls will take place in the grandstand at 7 p.m.; tickets are $7 for ages 3 and up. Rides and concessions will open at noon with rides open until 11 p.m.

• Sunday: Rides and concessions will open at noon, with rides open until 8 p.m. for the final day.

For more information on the fair, a complete schedule for each day and information on the agricultural society, visit www.summitfair.com.