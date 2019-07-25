The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven people wanted in connection with 17 outstanding warrants.

Late Wednesday and early Thursday, sheriff’s detectives were attempting to locate Freddie Rutherford, 36, of Windham — a suspect in multiple thefts in Portage County and several other counties.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rutherford had several outstanding warrants for drug trafficking, drug possession, obstructing official business and complicity to robbery. After searching several locations in the Ravenna area for Rutherford, sheriff’s detectives with assistance from the sheriff’s patrol division and the Ravenna Police Department, located, arrested and booked into the Portage County jail seven people including Rutherford.

Rutherford has been charged with trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony, possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, complicity to robbery, a first-degree felony and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Also arrested Wednesday and Thursday were:

• Destiny Winning, 25, of Ravenna. She is charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, trespassing, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Toni Burns, 34, of Ravenna. She is charged with aggravated possession, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Sheaha Akers, 37, of Kent. She is charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jason Rentz 24, of Atwater. He is charged with burglary, a third-degree felony and theft a fifth-degree felony.

In addition, a 42-year-old Kent man who has been charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and a 44-year-old Ravenna man has been charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor, and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.