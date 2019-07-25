SAGAMORE HILLS — Two township police officers are being praised for going out of their way to repair a damaged flagpole for a resident and replace her well-worn American flag.

Officer Ryan Shelby noticed a leaning flagpole at a home and discovered that the female resident wasn't able to fix it on her own. With her permission, he and officer Dan DeCrane repaired it and also replaced a "weathered and discolored" American flag with a new one.

"They then folded and presented the retired flag to her, which meant the world to her as it was her late husband's flag who served this great country in our military," the Police Department posted Wednesday on its Facebook page. "Good job gentlemen!"

The resident wasn't identified by name in the post.

Police posted photos on Facebook.

As of early Thursday morning, the post had been "liked" more than 2,100 times and garnered 208 comments. People praised the officers for their kindness.

"What a kind and loving thing to do for 'Old Glory" and our neighbor in need," Patti Robertson wrote. "Thank you for checking in on her!"