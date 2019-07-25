CANTON — A second teen has been charged in the shooting death of 14-year-old Sylvia McGee.

Michael J. Boykins, 14, of Canton, faces juvenile counts of complicity to aggravated murder and obstructing justice.

The indictment follows the previous arrest of 13-year-old Isiah Lynch, who faces juvenile counts of aggravated murder and obstructing justice.

Lynch is accused of fatally shooting McGee in the head March 30 on Bieyl Court SW between 10th and 11th streets. A man walking his dog found her body about 4 a.m.

Juvenile court records obtained by The Canton Repository through a public records request did not detail the allegations made against the second boy or his suspected role in the incident.

Stark County Family Judge Rosemarie Hall is presiding over the case. Both defendants have pleaded not true — the juvenile court equivalent of not guilty — to the charges.

The Juvenile Division of the Stark County Prosecutor's Office filed complaints and obtained indictments requesting the two juveniles be tried as serious youthful offenders.

If convicted, both defendants could receive what's known as a blended sentence, a combination of time in youth prison followed by a potential term in adult prison.

State law prevents a juvenile defendant younger than 14 from being transferred to common pleas court and tried as an adult. The aggravated murder and complicity to aggravated murder charges qualify as potential serious youthful cases due to the seriousness of the offenses.

Both youths remain in custody at the Stark Attention Center, part of the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System.

A pretrial is scheduled for the Boykins for 9 a.m. Aug. 16 in Family Court. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Michelle Cordova, who heads the Juvenile Division of the county prosecutor's office, and defense attorneys in the case have declined comment on the allegations. Court records indicate that attorneys are not to discuss the case with the media per a gag order from Hall.