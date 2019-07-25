The Ohio Department of Transportation will fund a project in Fairlawn to extend a road for a new company and a road resurfacing project in Norton as the city’s largest employer expands.

ODOT will provide $334,000 for the projects, according to a Summit County news release.

In Fairlawn, $134,000 will be used to help extend Fairlawn Corporate Parkway, which will allow for the relocation of a cybersecurity company and the construction of a new global headquarters building.

The project will provide short-term jobs in the design and construction of the road and building, along with 40 technical jobs with the cybersecurity company.

The road extension will include the installation of 575 linear feet of asphalt roadway, concrete curb and gutter, waterlines, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, gas lines, electric lines and fiber optic telecom. The extension will also allow access to four additional sites that can be built out.

In Norton, $200,000 will be used for the Newpark Drive reconstruction project, which will provide a more durable road surface for heavy trucks and traffic entering and exiting the Interstate Industrial Park.

The project will allow for the expansion of the headquarters of S.A. Comunale. The existing road surface can’t withstand the expected increase in truck traffic and new employee growth, according to the news release.

S.A. Comunale has 500 employees at the Norton site and plans to add 210 there as the company develops and expands its fire suppression business over the next five years.

The Summit County Transportation Improvement District was formed in 2014 to help obtain funding from ODOT’s Office of Jobs and Commerce. With the two latest awards, the district has received more than $2 million for local development projects.