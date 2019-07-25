The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested an Akron man accused of threatening to kill several people and setting off a pipe bomb outside a Springfield Township home.

In a news release, Springfield police said Brian M. Capien, 39, was found at about 3 p.m. Thursday hiding under a bed at a residence in the 3200 block of Mogadore Road in Brimfield Township.

He was taken into custody without incident, and no other explosive devises were found during his arrest. Authorities had warned the public that Capien should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was being interviewed by Springfield polices detectives Thursday afternoon before being booked into the Summit County Jail. He is facing charges of possession and use of an explosive device, aggravated menacing, stalking and inducing panic.

Police accused him of using his cellphone to leave a voicemail threatening to kill several individuals at an Ambre Drive home and that he "had something for them."

Witnesses told police that Capien rode a bicycle to the home Saturday, ignited a homemade pipe bomb and fled. The device detonated but didn't cause injuries or significant damage.