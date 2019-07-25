Knock, knock: Stand Up For Downs has been working for a year teaching and training clients for a comedy show. The Improvaneers, billed as the world's first all-Down-syndrome improvisation troupe, will perform a preview show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and a main show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Weathervane Playhouse in Akron. Tickets cost $20. For tickets or more information, visit www.standupfordowns.org/theimprovaneers.

Come and get it: A Taste of Akron continues from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hardesty Park at 1615 W. Market St. in Akron's Wallhaven neighborhood. More than a dozen food trucks will roll in to the park. Patrons will buy tickets for $2 each, and food samples will cost one, two or three tickets. For more information, call 330-375-2835.

Ho, ho, ho: Christmas in July will be celebrated Friday through Sunday at Castle Noel in Medina. Santa will be on hand inside of the museum and special holiday activities are planned. The Euclid Beach Rocket Cars will be on hand on Sunday. For more information, visit castlenoel.com.