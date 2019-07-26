GREEN — The Akron-Canton Airport is installing seven live-saving naloxone kits, Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

"Minutes can matter when it comes to saving a life and we want to be able to provide that opportunity," airport President and CEO Ren Camacho told the television station. "The ability to save one life, it's well worth the investment."

The kits, which each cost $250, will be installed next month in public and secure areas next to automated external defibrillators.

Earlier this year, Green decided to install kits at several hotels along the Interstate 77 corridor as part of its effort to address opioid overdoses.

