Due to heavy rains across Ohio in May and June, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 out of 88 Ohio counties, including Summit, Medina, Portage, Stark and Wayne counties.

The 63 counties covered by the emergency declaration have suffered damage to roads and bridges from significant weather events in June.

June saw mild temperatures and heavy rain that saturated the ground and caused dangerous roadway damage.

The declaration will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency funds to fix the road damage caused by the weather, according to DeWine’s office.

The 63 counties include: Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Geauga, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Lawrence, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Portage, Preble, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Warren, Washington, and Wayne.