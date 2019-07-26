How many times have we heard this said? This is the warning they broadcast when there is a threat of flooding. This spring and summer, people have suffered a great deal of flooding in different parts of the country. Locally, it has not been too bad. One of our neighborhood roads floods every time there is a downpour. The water goes down sometimes just as quickly as it comes up.



One Saturday, Mom and Dad and I were planning a trip to Zanesville. They lived off of Route 40 West, in Fairdale. I left home and stopped in Kmart for a pair of pantyhose. I was running late, so instead of going back into Cambridge, I decided to take Georgetown Road out to Fairdale. Turning onto Claysville road, it started to sprinkle. Uh oh, this reminded me that the road across Crooked Creek and up across the tracks onto Route 40 might be flooded, for it had rained really hard this morning. (BEG ITAL)Surely it must be clear by now(END ITAL), I thought. As I crossed the bridge, I saw no water on the road ahead, but as I went around the bend, there were several yards of water-covered road. I couldn’t see to back up, so I decided to go through the water. It didn’t look very deep.



I slowly entered the water and, lo and behold, I didn’t float away—but the water gushed up around the steering wheel and right into my lap and it just kept coming. Several inches gathered on the floor, getting my shoes all wet. I was soon on the dry side of the flooded area, but I didn’t stop. When I pulled in Dad’s driveway, the car was still dripping water and I was soaked. The lesson here? Turning around and taking the safe, dry way could save you a great deal of time in the long run.