Here’s the food truck and beer and wine lineup for tonight’s Taste of Akron Take Two at Hardesty Park in Akron’s Wallhaven neighborhood.

This is the first year that the city has split the Taste of Akron event into two nights.

Tonight is the second night, featuring food trucks and a wine and beer tent.

Patrons buy tickets for $2 each, and food samples will cost one, two or three tickets. Food ticket sales will begin at 6 p.m,

Wine and local craft beer samples will be available from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the beer and wine tasting tent. Guests will receive a tasting cup and 10 drink tickets for a separate $20 entry fee.

This is the 13th year for the Taste of Akron, which is the lead-in to the annual Akron Arts Expo weekend at Hardesty Park. Thursday night was the first night of Taste of Akron, featuring restaurants providing samples.

Parking is free for the Taste of Akron and the Arts Expo. A free shuttle service will be available from a parking area at 1795 W. Market St. (the building that houses the WAKR/WONE/WQMX radio stations). Cash, VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.

For more information on Taste of Akron and the Arts Expo, go to www.akronartsexpo.org.

Participating food trucks:

· Bario Taco Truck

· The Beachcomber

· Compass Coffee

· The Cookery Truck

· Donut Lab

· Fat Freddie's BBQ

· Funky Trucketeria

· Lote's Latin Street Corn

· Norka Beverage

· Shaboys

· Slammer's Patty Wagon

· Smash Time

· Stray Dog Cart

· Square Scullery

· A Twist of Leona

· Wholly Frijoles Mexican

Beer and wine tasting tent participants:

· Akronym Brewery

· Boone County Distilling Co.

· Constellation Wines

· Delicato Family Wines

· Duplin Winery

· Easely Winery

· Happy Camper Bar Car

· Hi Ho Brewery

· Maize Valley Winery

· Missing Falls Brewery

· Mucky Duck Brewery

· Nautivine Winery

· Royal Docks Brewery

· RShea Brewery

· Thirsty Dog Brewery

· Traderman

· Treasury Wines

· Vintage Point

· The Wine Group