HUDSON — City Council is mapping out how extra revenue from the state gasoline tax will be used to boost spending on road projects.

The council on Tuesday said it wants to issue bonds to put an additional $5 million toward the city’s road program and use the projected receipt of $500,000 annually from the recent gas tax increase to pay back the bonds. The money would be used to resurface main roads during a two-year period, city spokeswoman Jody Roberts said.

Roberts said it would cost about $575,000 per year to pay back the bond money during a 10- to 15-year period. She said the city is in position to issue the bonds because of low interest rates, increases in income tax revenue and the increased gas tax revenue.

She emphasized that the $5 million would be separate from general fund money that is set aside for roads, and the city does not plan to dip into the general fund to repay the bonds.

The bond request will appear in the 2020–24 five-year plan that will come before council in November for approval. If council signs off on this approach, the resurfacing would start in 2020 and 2021, Roberts said.

Roberts said this approach means the annual general fund road budget can be used to resurface residential streets sooner and improve the city’s overall road conditions in a shorter period of time.

“To resurface main roads is more costly, and to do one or two each year eats up a large portion of that annual budget,” she said. “With bonding out the main roads, the majority of the $2.1 to $3.1 million annually can be used for residential streets and secondary roads.”