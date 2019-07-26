COLUMBUS — Huntington Bancshares' second-quarter profit rose 3% from the same period of 2018, helped by an increase in loans and the sale of its retail branch offices in Wisconsin.

Huntington acquired the offices as part of its 2016 purchase of FirstMerit, based in Akron.

The company reported a $15 million gain in the quarter from the sale of its Wisconsin offices. The bank announced in December that it plans to sell the 32 offices to Associated Bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Huntington on Thursday reported a profit of $364 million, or 33 cents per share, for the three months that ended June 30, a penny ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue increased 6% for the same period to $1.2 billion.

“Our customers are extremely optimistic. They’re making investments. They’re borrowing money,” said Mac McCullough, the CFO who handled the conference call with analysts because Steve Steinour, the bank’s chairman, president and CEO, is recovering from an injury he suffered while training for a bicycle ride next month. “There is a good economic outlook in our region in particular.”

While Huntington says the economy remains strong in the Midwest, where it operates, the Federal Reserve is on the verge of cutting interest rates amid slowing U.S. and global economies.

Huntington is forecasting two rate cuts between now and the end of the year. As a result, the bank is reducing its revenue outlook for the year with a forecast increase of 3 to 4.5%.

The bank is not anticipating a recession, but is preparing just in case by reducing expenses, delaying some initiatives and repositioning its portfolio of investments, McCullough said.

The bank reported a 4% increase in commercial loans during the period and a 5% increase in consumer loans, including a 28% increase in recreational vehicle and boat lending.

“Our commercial customers continue to tell us that finding employees is their biggest challenge,” he said.

Huntington shares rose 20 cents to $14.61 in trading Friday.