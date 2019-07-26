Extreme, still patriotic

It seems as if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has her hands full with four freshmen extremists in her caucus known as “The Squad.”

Though those four members are a bit too extreme for my taste, I don't question their patriotism for two major reasons.

First, there is no evidence I know of that they failed to show up for their swearing-in ceremony this past January like Republicans Pete Sessions of Texas and Mike Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania did in January 2011. I can't help but wonder how House Speaker John Boehner felt about that.

The second reason I don't question the patriotism of the new members is that I never heard any of them claim that the dead mother of our current president lied to him about where she was while giving birth to him.

Our current president, along with many other leaders in his party, did everything they could to spread the same shameful rumor about the dead mother of his predecessor. This doesn't make them racist, just ignorant about a wide variety of racial issues. The fact that they seem to be proud of such ignorance makes them unqualified for leadership positions in a constitutional republic that is based upon the principles of representative democracy.

Though some of our founders owned slaves, at least they strove toward a more perfect union, which is now the responsibility of our current representatives. Please vote accordingly.

Michael J. Walzer, Akron

Desperate for Amazon



It seems almost pathetic. Ohio and its cities, desperate for any jobs, give a gruesome employer like Amazon tax breaks to come here. The employees had better be ready to skip their bathroom breaks because the fast sorting must go on. Or you are fired, and another victim takes the job.

A Rust Belt state like Ohio is begging for anything. Ignorant officials who praise these big employers would never want to work there themselves. But their pitches go on endlessly as if paradise has finally come.

The service economy is far more brutal than anyone thought. When you get that box on your porch, you have no idea what people went through to get it there.

John D. Ambrose, Norton

Homeless policies cruel



Mayor Dan Horrigan has increased Akron's cruel measures to oust homeless citizens from their community at the Homeless Village on Broad Street, mirroring President Donald Trump's cruelty to asylum seekers on the Mexican border.

Now our homeless citizens are not allowed to sleep indoors or outdoors on private property owned by Sage Lewis. Neither are they allowed to sleep in public parks, nor in the woods on private lands.

Perhaps the mayor and his minions on the City Council would prefer all the homeless to commit petty crimes so they can be housed in our already overcrowded county lockup. By their actions, the mayor and council sentenced homeless Akron citizens to the streets in the hottest weather of the year.

Tent incarceration on the border, no tents allowed in Akron; equally cruel and inhuman policies. Shameful.

Vicki Armstrong, Akron

Prosecute lawbreakers

When the court orders that immigrants in the U.S. illegally be deported, those helping them escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement are guilty of aiding and abetting. Why aren’t they prosecuted?

Curt Hecker, Green

Making a joke of justice

In light of the Jeffrey Epstein child-molesting scandal of 2006, I submit that the statue of Lady Justice must henceforth wear a stained adult diaper for a blindfold and a sly, knowing smirk on her face. Also, the entire Supreme Court must wear, down the front of their robes, multicolored giant fuzzy buttons.

Terry Lambert, Akron