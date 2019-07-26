The man accused of trying to set a Portage County sheriff’s deputy on fire earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial for a second time.

Jay Brannon, 45, of Atwater, is charged with five counts of attempted aggravated murder, five counts of aggravated arson and one count of felonious assault, all first-degree felonies. He faces between three and 11 years for each count, Portage County Prosecutor Victor Viglucci said previously. He could spend the rest of his life in prion.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October and the trail could begin in January.

On Feb. 14, three deputies and two officers from the Northeast Ohio Medical University were serving felony warrants on Brannon after receiving confidential information that he was at 3964 Route 44 in Rootstown, Portage County Sheriff Dave Doak said at the time. When officers attempted to arrest Brannon, he allegedly set a can of a liquid believed to be paint thinner on fire and threw it at deputies, catching Portage County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Acklin on fire.

Acklin was burned on his face, arms and hands, over “about 20 to 23 percent of his body,” Doak said at the time. Acklin has since been released from the hospital.

During a hearing in May, Judge Becky Doherty found Brannon competent to stand trail. Brannon’s attorney, Donald L. Walker, did not dispute the accuracy of that finding but he did dispute another that said Brannon does not have any mental illness or intellectual disability and requested a second sanity evaluation.

Doherty ordered a second evaluation be completed by a different psychological center.