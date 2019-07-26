The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on Friday released its finding that local runner Taylor Ceepo died from “sudden cardiac death in association with physical exertion, pseudoephedrine use and cardiomyopathy” May 19 during the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

Ceepo, a recent Walsh University graduate and St. Vincent-St. Mary High School graduate, collapsed a quarter-mile from the half-marathon finish line.

Pseudoephedrine is a common ingredient in cold medicine; cardiomyopathy is a disease that affects the heart muscles' ability to pump blood to the rest of the body.