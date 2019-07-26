MEDINA — Medina County Sheriff Tom Miller says he's not running for re-election after serving two terms, the Medina Gazette reports.

His current term ends in the first week of January.

“I’m ready to move on to the next phase of my life,” Miller, 70, told the newspaper. “It’s really a personal decision, a change of lifestyle.”

He began his law enforcement career with the Brunswick Police Department and has served as a special education teacher in Brunswick schools, director of protective services at MetroHealth System and chief deputy at the Sheriff's Office before becoming sheriff, the newspaper said.

Montville Township Police Chief Terry Grice is interested in the position, the Gazette said.

Read the full Gazette report here.