NORTHFIELD — MGM Resorts International says it will change the logo on its security uniforms after a patron at MGM Northfield Park complained that it resembles a Jewish star, the Cleveland Jewish News reports.

“We appreciate this being brought to our attention and will begin the process of changing the badges on the uniforms in question,” corporate spokeswoman Debra DeShong told the publication. “We regret anyone was offended — it was certainly not our intention. We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels welcome on our properties. Diversity and inclusion is at the core of our company’s values.”

The six-pointed star on the uniforms features the MGM lion.

The Cleveland Jewish News reported that Mayfield Heights resident June Scharf, who had family members die in the Holocaust, was surprised at seeing the logo after attending an event earlier this month.

"A star on a yellow shirt screams the Jude stars that they made Germans wear, German Jews," she told the publication. "My grandfather was German and he left Germany but other members of his family perished."

To read the full story, go to: https://bit.ly/2Gw20MA