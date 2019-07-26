NORTH CANTON — A long-awaited new post office is going to take a bit longer.

North Canton’s new post office in the Washington Square plaza at 2201 E. Maple St. had been scheduled to open in April.

Three months later, the opening date remains up in the air, a spokeswoman said by email Thursday.

The new location is having issues with its network circuit. It’s preventing internet, phones and other systems from working properly, said Naddia Dhalai, strategic communication specialist for the Northern Ohio and Ohio Valley District of the postal service.

The postal service is working with an outside vendor to resolve the issue, she said. “Once everything is installed and running, we will announce the date it will open.”

“We apologize for the delay and appreciate the community’s patience,” she added.

The postal service closed the North Canton office on North Main Street last August. The closure followed years of discussion about the 58,370-square-foot building, which was too large and drew criticism for its worn-down parking lot.