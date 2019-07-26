COVENTRY TWP. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the roadway on State Mill Road Friday morning, The Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

The road was closed between Manchester Road and Portage Lakes Drive for hours after the 5:30 a.m. incident.

Authorities said a 2015 Honda CRV travelling east on State Mill Road struck the pedestrian. The Honda was driven by a 71-year-old man from Coventry Township.

The pedestrian, identified as a 29-year-old Parma resident, was transported to Akron General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.