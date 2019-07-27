Enjoy a free, all-ages concert of eclectic music with the Greenman-Roberts Duo at the Kent Free Library at 2 p.m. Aug. 4.



Concerts are performed on the second floor balcony, so music may be enjoyed throughout the library. Limited seating is available on the balcony.



The Greenman-Roberts Duo is Steven Greenman on violin and Tom Roberts on piano. Their diverse repertoire includes brilliant violin showpieces by the famed concert violinist David Rubinoff; passionate Gypsy violin music; tantalizing tangos; original klezmer compositions by Steven Greenman; evocative Jewish chamber works by the early 20th century composers of the Society for Jewish Folk Music; and more.



No registration is required. Concerts are supported by the Friends of Kent Free Library.



The library is locagted at 312 W. Main St.