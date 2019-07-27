Amazon announced last week plans to bring a massive fulfillment center to the former Rolling Acres Mall site in Akron.

Here are the details:

• Amazon is beginning construction of the nearly 2.7 million-square-foot distribution center in September.

• An exact timeline for construction is yet to be determined, but local officials say the facility could be operational by Christmas 2020.

• Amazon expects to hire about 1,500 people for the Akron location for jobs starting at $15 an hour. Benefits include tuition reimbursement, health care and paid parental leave.

• Amazon has pledged to sustain $30 million in annual payroll for 10 years. In exchange, the city agreed to a 30-year tax rebate for Amazon. The city would divert future taxes on the improved property into a special fund, out of which Amazon would be reimbursed the more than $17 million paid to buy the land plus any acquisition and demolition costs. If Amazon misses its $30 million payroll guarantee, a calculation would lower the tax rebate proportionally

• In addition to local tax breaks, Amazon is getting yet-to-be-disclosed state incentives from JobsOhio.